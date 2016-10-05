FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of Italy orders closure of AS PrivatBank branch by Dec. 31
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 7:41 PM / a year ago

Bank of Italy orders closure of AS PrivatBank branch by Dec. 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Wednesday it had ordered Latvian lender AS PrivatBank to shut down its Italian branch by the end of the year and had forbidden it from starting new operations in the country.

Italy's central bank announced in August it was starting proceedings to shut down AS PrivatBank's local arm after finding breaches of money-laundering regulations following inspections carried out between March 16 and April 6.

The Bank of Italy said AS PrivatBank would not be allowed to carry out any further operations in the country beyond letting clients withdraw savings or transfer them to other banks.

In a statement on its webpage, PrivatBank said the new Board of AS PrivatBank had decided to close down the Italian branch after an "assessment of economic activities of the bank's branch network".

It said it had decided on the suspension of the branch on September 19 and had notified the Bank of Italy.

In a separate statement also on Wednesday the bank said AS PrivatBank would strengthen its fight against money-laundering. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.