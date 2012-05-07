FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy usury probe places 13 bankers under investigation
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Italy usury probe places 13 bankers under investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOCRI, Italy, May 7 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are investigating 13 managers at four banks for allegedly applying unusually high interest rates on loans to a troubled paper-cup maker from 1999-2005, according to judicial sources and court documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

The banks involved in the probe are Banca di Roma, now part of UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , as well as Banca Intesa and San Paolo Banco di Napoli, which are now both part of Intesa Sanpaolo, according to the sources and court documents.

Intesa Sanpaolo had no immediate comment, while UniCredit and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were not immediately available for comment.

Among the managers under investigation is former Banca di Roma executive Matteo Arpe, now head of private equity fund Sator and private banking boutique Banca Profilo, the documents showed.

Arpe could not be immediately reached for comment.

Prosecutor Andrea Papalia said in the documents the four banks “took advantage of the state of need” of the company, applying above-standard or “usurious” interest rates on loans.

The company, Cartotecnica Reggina, based in the southern Italian city of Reggio Calabria, filed a legal complaint against its creditors. (Reporting by Dario Filippone; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.