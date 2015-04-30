FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Problematic loans at Italy banks 350 bln euros at end-2014
April 30, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Problematic loans at Italy banks 350 bln euros at end-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Problematic loans at Italian banks totalled 350 billion euros at the end of last year, the central bank said, adding the economy would benefit from a special vehicle that helped banks offload those least likely to be repaid.

The Italian government is in talks with European Union authorities over the creation of a “bad bank” that could help lenders dispose of troubled loans.

Some options envisage the vehicle buying around 100 billion euros in gross bad loans, the central bank said in a twice-yearly report published on Thursday. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Francesca Landini)

