Moody's keeps negative outlook on Italy's banking system

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s said on Tuesday it was keeping a negative outlook on Italy’s banking system due to continued deterioration of asset quality and low profitability.

Moody’s said the level of problem loans - 165 billion euros ($223.9 billion) according to the latest Bank of Italy data - would remain high over the next year and half.

Italy’s inability to emerge from the deepest recession in 70 years means a large number of domestic companies have defaulted on their loan payments, hitting banks’ balance sheets.

“The influx of new problem loans will continue until the economic recovery translates into more tangible improvements in employment, consumer spending and corporate investments,” Moody’s said.

“Furthermore, the high cost of risk and weak net interest income will maintain pressure on banks’ profitability.”

The Italian banking system recorded a total net loss of 20.6 billion euros in 2013, and its core revenues are expected to be only marginally higher in 2014, Moody’s said. ($1 = 0.7370 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Jane Baird)