S&P cuts UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo ratings in Italian banks review

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standards and Poor’s has cut the ratings on Italy’s two largest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo after a recent downgrade of the country’s sovereign rating, the banks said in separate statements.

S&P has reviewed the ratings of other Italian banks.

UniCredit said its long-term rating was cut by S&P to ‘BBB-’ while its stand-alone rating was cut to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’ with stable outlook.

Intesa Sanpaolo said S&P cuts its long-term rating to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’ with stable outlook.