S&P takes rating actions on 32 Italian financial institutions
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

S&P takes rating actions on 32 Italian financial institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday took ratings actions on a range of Italian banks, including downgrading 15 financial institutions, citing increased credit risk for the country’s economy and banks.

“With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we think Italian banks’ vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising,” S&P said in a statement.

“In this context, the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets,” it said.

