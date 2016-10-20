FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Monte dei Paschi recap to be implemented in coming months - treasury official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 10 months ago

Monte dei Paschi recap to be implemented in coming months - treasury official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A market-led recapitalisation plan for troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be implemented in the coming months, a senior treasury official said on Thursday.

Vincenzo La Via, director general of the Italian treasury, told a conference in London that a tie-up between Banco Popolare and Banco Popolare di Milano, to create the country's third biggest lender, would also take place by year end.

Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in the latest round of Europe's banking stress tests this summer, needs to raise cash and get some 28 billion euros ($30.72 billion) of bad loans off its balance sheet quickly to avert the risk of being wound down.

The bank will press ahead with a JPMorgan-led rescue plan, it said on Tuesday, but it did not shut the door completely on a rival capital-strengthening blueprint submitted last week by veteran banker and former industry minister Corrado Passera. ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.