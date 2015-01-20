Italy bank decree would reform popolari shareholder rules-source

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A decree on measures relating to the banking sector that comes before the Italian cabinet on Tuesday contains an expected reform of shareholding voting rules in the Popolari or cooperative banks, a person with knowledge of the measure said.

An updated agenda for Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, due to begin at 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT) contains a reference to urgent measures on the banking system and investment but provides no detail of the planned measures.

The person, who is familiar with the contents of the decree but declined to be quoted by name, confirmed the decree would reform rules that give every shareholder of the cooperative banks one vote, regardless of the size of the stake.

Shares in the cooperative banks soared on Monday on expectations the government was preparing a landmark reform of the sector that would aim to abolish a rule granting one vote to each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio)