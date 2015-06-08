FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clock to start ticking soon for Italian cooperative bank reform
June 8, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Clock to start ticking soon for Italian cooperative bank reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy is about to publish rules needed to launch a landmark reform of the country’s biggest cooperative banks, which will then have 18 months to turn into joint-stock companies, a senior official said.

Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan that the rules the central bank needs to issue following a government decree “will come before mid-June, over the next few days.”

The law decree sets an 18 month deadline once the Bank of Italy puts its seal on the reform to drop their cooperative status, in a radical change that has triggered merger talks among lenders.

Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Valentina Za

