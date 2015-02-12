FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's cabinet to examine bad bank plan on Feb 20 - PM
February 12, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's cabinet to examine bad bank plan on Feb 20 - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet minister will examine a state-sponsored initiative to help domestic banks get rid of soured loans on Feb. 20, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

Renzi spoke to journalists as he left a socialist leaders summit in Brussels.

Italian banks are saddled with 184 billion euros ($209 billion) in bad loans which they are struggling to offload as market for these assets has not developed so far. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Valentina Za)

