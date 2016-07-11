FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deal to safeguard Italy's banks "absolutely within reach" - PM Renzi
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2016 / 4:51 PM / a year ago

Deal to safeguard Italy's banks "absolutely within reach" - PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - An agreement to safeguard Italy's struggling banks within European Union rules is within reach, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Italy is in talks with the European Commission to allow public support for its weakest lenders. European Union rules allow state aid to banks only exceptional circumstances.

In an interview with Corriere TV in Milan, Renzi said an agreement to fix the country's banking problems was "absolutely within reach".

The leader of euro zone finance ministers said earlier on Monday Italy's banking problems did not represent an acute crisis and lenders should stop asking for public money.

Reporting by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.