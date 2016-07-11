Deal to safeguard Italy's banks "absolutely within reach" - PM Renzi

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - An agreement to safeguard Italy's struggling banks within European Union rules is within reach, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Italy is in talks with the European Commission to allow public support for its weakest lenders. European Union rules allow state aid to banks only exceptional circumstances.

In an interview with Corriere TV in Milan, Renzi said an agreement to fix the country's banking problems was "absolutely within reach".

The leader of euro zone finance ministers said earlier on Monday Italy's banking problems did not represent an acute crisis and lenders should stop asking for public money.