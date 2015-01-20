FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy presents decree to reform popolari banks
January 20, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Italy presents decree to reform popolari banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Italian government on Tuesday approved an emergency decree obliging the country’s largest popolari or cooperative banks to change their governance rules and become joint stock companies within the next 18 months.

Outlining the decree that will change rules giving every shareholder of the cooperative banks one vote regardless of the size of the stake, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said it would affect the 10 largest popolari lenders, which have assets above 8 billion euros.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the decree, which has many political opponents and must be approved by parliament within 60 days, “will make the banks stronger” and will help to “increase the integration of our financial sector.”

Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer

