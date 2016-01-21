FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market rout show Italy banks need to consolidate - Renzi
January 21, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Market rout show Italy banks need to consolidate - Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Recent market turbulence shows the Italian banking system still needs to consolidate to create fewer and stronger players, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wrote in the Guardian.

“When the market speaks, as it has done in recent days, it is right that bank executives and shareholders comprehend the need for serious and swift intervention,” Renzi said in a comment piece published by the British newspaper.

Italian banking stocks have fallen 24 percent this year as investors grow concerned over the high level of bad loans of Italian banks.

“For our part, we will take all necessary measures to support the historic road of transformation,” he said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes)

