Italy needs to sort out banking problems this year - PM Renzi

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy needs to sort out its banking problems this year, simplifying the system and reducing the burden of non-performing loans, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

“In 2016, Italy has to solve its banking problem once and for all. We have been working flat out for weeks to find a solution that is compatible with the rules,” Renzi told a news conference in Brussels following an EU summit.

“We need to reduce the number of seats on banks’ boards, and help the processes of concentration and fusion. Everything that goes towards this is positive and encouraging.”

Gross bad loans at Italian banks totaled 202.05 billion euros ($227.8 billion) in January, according to latest data. The residual value of the stock of bad loans -- which takes into account writedowns booked by lenders -- was 83.61 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)