FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy needs to sort out banking problems this year - PM Renzi
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

Italy needs to sort out banking problems this year - PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy needs to sort out its banking problems this year, simplifying the system and reducing the burden of non-performing loans, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

“In 2016, Italy has to solve its banking problem once and for all. We have been working flat out for weeks to find a solution that is compatible with the rules,” Renzi told a news conference in Brussels following an EU summit.

“We need to reduce the number of seats on banks’ boards, and help the processes of concentration and fusion. Everything that goes towards this is positive and encouraging.”

Gross bad loans at Italian banks totaled 202.05 billion euros ($227.8 billion) in January, according to latest data. The residual value of the stock of bad loans -- which takes into account writedowns booked by lenders -- was 83.61 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.