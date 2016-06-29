FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Atlante bank rescue fund can be capitalised further - PM Renzi
June 29, 2016

Italy's Atlante bank rescue fund can be capitalised further - PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he believed a bank rescue fund Italy set up with private investors earlier this year can be capitalised further.

The Atlante fund was set up to help banks raise fresh financial resources to boost their capital and shift some of the 360 billion euros ($398.92 billion) of bad debt clogging up their balance sheets.

Two such capital hikes have already taken up a large amount of its firepower.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Renzi also said he believed shareholders in Italy's biggest bank UniCredit , which is looking for a new chief executive, were aware that the bank needs "solid and stable" management. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
