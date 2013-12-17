Italian banks continued to curb lending in November

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian banks cut lending by 4 percent in November from a year earlier, an industry report showed on Tuesday, highlighting how a vicious cycle of rising bad loans and tight credit was slowing economic recovery in the country.

Italian lenders are struggling with bad loans, expected to continue to increase even as the economy emerges from its longest post-war recession, and still challenging funding conditions.

According to statistics released by the Italian banking association (ABI), total loans to the private sector and public institutions stood at 1.851 trillion euros ($2.546 trillion) in November. The figure was almost unchanged from October, when lending fell 4 percent compared with the same month of 2012.

The report said gross non-performing loans in October stood at 147.3 billion euros, in line with Bank of Italy figures published last week.

At 7.7 percent of total loans, the share of gross non-performing loans hit its highest since October 1999, ABI Chief Economist Gianfranco Torriero said during a conference call. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Isla Binnie)