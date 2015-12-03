FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four rescued Italian banks have already drawn interest-chairman
December 3, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

Four rescued Italian banks have already drawn interest-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Expressions of interest have come from banks and private equity firms for the assets put up for sale as part of last month’s rescue of four small Italian lenders, the chairman of the banks said.

Roberto Nicastro -- who was appointed chairman of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti following a rescue package approved by Italy’s government on Nov. 22 -- said the expressions of interest came from both Italy and abroad.

Under the plan four new banks were set up to take on the ‘good’ assets from the troubled lenders, allowing them to continue to operate until a buyer is found for them.

Nicastro told a press conference on Thursday the advisers on the sale would be picked by the end of the year and the tender process could start by February.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
