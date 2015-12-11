Bank of Italy says asked to stop small investors buying junior debt-paper

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy tried but failed to forbid the sale of subordinated debt to bank retail clients, a top central bank official was quoted as saying on Friday, after Italian banks were accused of promoting “unsuitable products”.

Italy is grappling with the fallout of a rescue of four small banks, carried out in November under new European Union rules that impose losses on investors when a bank is in trouble in an effort to shield taxpayers.

Some 130,000 shareholders and holders of 790 million euros ($864 million) in junior debt saw the value of their investments wiped out. It was the first time since the 1930s that bank bondholders have suffered losses.

Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi was quoted saying in Friday’s Corriere della Sera that the central bank had no oversight on the sale of financial products to the public, a task which in Italy falls under market watchdog Consob.

“The truth is that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco long before any of this happened had asked to forbid banks from selling subordinated bonds to retail clients so that only institutional investors could buy them,” he said, though this request came to nothing.

“We cannot forbid the sale of this or that product. We do not have such powers,” he added.

Subordinated debt is riskier than ordinary debt because, in the case of bankruptcy, its holders can only be reimbursed once other debt holders have been fully repaid.

European Commissioner Jonathan Hill said on Thursday the four rescued banks had sold unsuitable products to people who may have been unaware of what they were buying.

Asked if small savers had been sold inappropriate products, Rossi said: “I would answer with a joke if something tragic hadn’t happened.”

An Italian pensioner committed suicide earlier this week after losing up to 110,000 euros in savings he had invested with Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria, one of the four rescued banks.

Italian authorities have blamed the European Commission for blocking a scheme to rescue the lenders in a way that would have spared junior bondholders.

Brussels had warned Italy that its original plan to use a deposit-guarantee fund represented a form of state aid.

After failing to reach a compromise with the EU Commission, Italy rushed to save the four banks by the end of the year to avoid hitting also senior bondholders, as the new rules on rescuing failing banks require starting from January.

The Rome government is trying to introduce measures to help small investors who lost their savings without infringing EU state-aid rules. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)