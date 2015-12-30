FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy under pressure from EU to sell rescued banks fast
December 30, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

Italy under pressure from EU to sell rescued banks fast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AREZZO, Italy - Dec 30 (Reuters) - The four Italian banks rescued last month will be sold by late spring, the chairman of the lenders said on Wednesday, as Italy comes under pressure from Brussels to resolve the issue quickly.

“There is an obligation to sell and significant pressure from the EU to do it very fast,” Roberto Nicastro told reporters.

Nicastro was appointed chairman of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti on Nov. 22 when Italy saved the four banks, drawing 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a crisis fund financed by the country’s healthy lenders. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Francesca Landini)

