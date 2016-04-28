FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restructuring costs weigh on value of Italy's four rescued banks
April 28, 2016

Restructuring costs weigh on value of Italy's four rescued banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 28 (Reuters) - The value of four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November fell by nearly 400 million euros due the cost of a restructuring needed to return them to good levels of profitability, a document showed on Thursday.

In detail, the document published by the Bank of Italy shows the value of Nuova Banca Marche fell to 840 million from 1.04 billion euros previously and that of Nuova Banca Etruria to 318 million from 442 million euros.

Nuova CariFe is now valued at 168 million euros from 191 million euros, Carichieti 97 million euros from 141 million euros.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Luca Trogni,

