Expression of interest for 4 rescued banks sought by Jan. 25 -Bank of Italy
January 19, 2016 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Expression of interest for 4 rescued banks sought by Jan. 25 -Bank of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Investors seeking to buy four Italian banks that were rescued last year will have to send their expression of interest by Jan. 25, the Bank of Italy said in an advertisement published in several newspapers on Tuesday.

Italy rescued Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria, Carife and Carichieti in November using a newly created national resolution fund and imposing losses on shareholders and junior bondholders.

As part of the 3.6 billion euro ($3.91 billion) deal, Italian authorities set up four bridge banks that have received all the lenders’ assets and liabilities, but the European Union has asked Italy to sell them by late spring.

In its advertisement, the Bank of Italy said the expression of interest could involve one or more of the bridge banks, but “it will be considered as a positive factor the submission of an offer for all the four lenders”.

$1 = 0.9206 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer

