FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MEDIA-ECB rejects UBI plan to buy three troubled Italian banks -Il Messaggero
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

MEDIA-ECB rejects UBI plan to buy three troubled Italian banks -Il Messaggero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - - The European Central Bank has rejected a plan put forward by UBI Banca to buy Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti, Il Messaggero said on Saturday, without quoting sources. - The ECB told UBI it would need to raise 600 million euros in fresh capital if it wanted to pursue the deal, the paper said, adding that UBI was only prepared to raise a maximum 400 million euros. As a result, the proposed deal has collapsed, it said. - Contacted by Reuters, the ECB declined any comment. - Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti are three of four Italian banks that were salvaged from bankruptcy last year. - The European Commission wants Italy to dispose of them quickly in order to limit distortions of competition, but this week IT extended the deadline for the sale for a second time. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.