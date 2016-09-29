FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadline to sell four Italian banks extended again-sources
January 27, 2016 / 12:08 PM / a year ago

Deadline to sell four Italian banks extended again-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A deadline to sell four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy last year has been extended for a second time, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said Brussels had agreed to extend the latest deadline, set for Sept. 30, because serious negotiations were underway for the sale of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFerrara.

A separate source, who declined to be named, said Ubi Banca was considering purchasing three of the four -- Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

