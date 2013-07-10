Italy bank shares down, underperform Europe after S&P sovereign cut

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian banks were lower in early trading on Wednesday, underperforming their European peers, after Standard & Poor’s cut Italy’s sovereign rating to one notch above junk.

By 0709 GMT, mid-sized lender UBI Banca fell 2.2 percent to 2.83 euros, leading Milan blue-chip losers, while the country’s largest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo dropped 1.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Europe’s banking stocks index was broadly unchanged.

For its downgrade to BBB from BBB-plus, the ratings agency cited concerns about prospects for an economy stuck in its worst recession since World War Two. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)