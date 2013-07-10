FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bank shares down, underperform Europe after S&P sovereign cut
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Italy bank shares down, underperform Europe after S&P sovereign cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian banks were lower in early trading on Wednesday, underperforming their European peers, after Standard & Poor’s cut Italy’s sovereign rating to one notch above junk.

By 0709 GMT, mid-sized lender UBI Banca fell 2.2 percent to 2.83 euros, leading Milan blue-chip losers, while the country’s largest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo dropped 1.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Europe’s banking stocks index was broadly unchanged.

For its downgrade to BBB from BBB-plus, the ratings agency cited concerns about prospects for an economy stuck in its worst recession since World War Two. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.