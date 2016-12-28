FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
S&P says Italy rating unaffected by state support to banks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 10:19 AM / 8 months ago

S&P says Italy rating unaffected by state support to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it did not expect any immediate effect on Italy's sovereign rating following the government's decision to set up a 20 billion euro ($21 billion) fund to help ailing banks, including Monte dei Paschi.

The credit ratings agency currently has a 'BBB-' rating for Italy, with a 'stable' outlook.

The agency said that if the 20 billions euros were fully drawn, the country's net general government debt would increase by 1.2 percent of gross domestic product to 131.6 percent of GDP at the end of 2017.

"The borrowings to fund the recapitalisations would crystallize some contingent liabilities on Italy's balance sheet... this would reduce Italy's total contingent liabilities because they would be transformed into government debt," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9581 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.