#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 3:49 PM / 5 years ago

Italy banks less exposed than Spanish banks-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s banks are not in a situation similar to Spain’s banks because they have much less exposure to the real estate market, Standard & Poor’s primary credit analyst Renato Panichi told Reuters.

“We don’t think Italian banks are in a similar situation (to Spain‘s) because their exposure to the real estate sector is more contained, and also because we don’t see the risk of a sharp decline in Italian real estate prices like there was in Spain,” Panichi said, speaking to Reuters.

Italian banks are suffering from sovereign debt pressure, which is weighing on their access to funding markets, Panichi said.

Italian banks can take advantage “of a relatively high level of household savings, which confirms their deep roots in the local community,” he said.

Spain have become the fourth country to seek the bloc assistance in order to help its troubled banking sector. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)

