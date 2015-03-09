FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2015 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

S&P's says Italy weak economy to continue to weigh on banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s expects Italy’s weak economy to continue to hurt its banks’ asset quality and profitability this year, but ratings assigned by the agency to the country’s lenders already incorporate the likely impact.

The agency flagged in a note on Monday possible downside risks to the current stable outlook on most ratings if economic conditions worsened and the government proved unable to carry out the reforms needed to restart growth over the medium term.

The agency said performance varied significantly across banks and small and medium-sized banks had the most trouble fully absorbing loan losses, due to the lack of business diversification and economies of scale. It said this could lead to an acceleration in M&A towards the end of the year. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

