Italian banks told to disclose capital ratios below SREP levels
November 26, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Italian banks told to disclose capital ratios below SREP levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian banks must inform the market immediately if at least one of their capital ratios is below the level required by the European Central Bank following the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the country’s market watchdog said.

The ECB, which is setting individual capital requirements for banks as part of the SREP process, will inform lenders in coming weeks of the final outcome of the review.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

