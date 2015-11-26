Italian banks told to disclose capital ratios below SREP levels

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian banks must inform the market immediately if at least one of their capital ratios is below the level required by the European Central Bank following the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the country’s market watchdog said.

The ECB, which is setting individual capital requirements for banks as part of the SREP process, will inform lenders in coming weeks of the final outcome of the review.