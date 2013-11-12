FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy sees 1.2 bln eur capital shortfall due to AQR
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Italy sees 1.2 bln eur capital shortfall due to AQR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy expects an upcoming health check up of euro zone lenders by the European Central Bank to reveal a total capital shortfall of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for Italian banks, it said on Tuesday.

In its bi-annual Financial Stability Report, Italy’s central bank said it had already asked weaker lenders to boost their capital base and was keeping a close eye on them.

On average, however, the 15 Italian lenders to be scrutinised by the ECB had a Common Equity 1 ratio - a measure of the best loss-absorbing bank capital - of 9.5 percent, above the 8 percent minimum requirement set by the ECB. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Gavin Jones and Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.