Shares in Monte dei Paschi rise as Italian banks bounce back

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares in embattled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose as much as 9 percent in early trade on Thursday after being temporarily halted from trading.

Italy’s third-largest bank has borne the brunt of a sell-off in Italian banking shares this year losing more than half its market value since the end of 2015.

Italy’s banking stock index rose 0.7 percent by 0810 GMT, attempting a rebound after a 24 percent fall so far this year.

Shares in Banca Carige, another weakling together with Monte dei Paschi, rose 7.3 percent.

Banco Popolare rose more than 3 percent after market watchdog Consob last night banned short-selling on its shares. (Reporting by Valentina Za)