October 29, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Italy banking stocks fall sharply, Monte Paschi suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which faces a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall after EU-wide stress tests of lenders, were suspended for excessive losses on Wednesday amid sharp falls for Italian banking stocks.

Monte dei Paschi, whose shares lost 22 percent on Monday after the results of the EU tests but partially recovered on Tuesday, were indicated down 3.3 percent at 0.77 euros by 1524 GMT.

Shares in Popolare di Milano and Popolare Emilia Romagna were also suspended limit down, losing some 4.9 percent apiece. UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo , which passed the EU tests comfortably, shed 3.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Other European banking shares were also under pressure.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
