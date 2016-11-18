UPDATE 1-Italian banks hit 6-week low on referendum jitters

(Recasts with comments from Bank of Italy report)

By Danilo Masoni and Valentina Za

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italian banking stocks fell to their lowest level in six weeks on Friday, hurt by the prospect of a referendum vote on Dec. 4 that could topple Matteo Renzi's reformist government.

Recent polls suggest Italians may reject Renzi's proposed constitutional reform and he has pledged to resign if he loses.

Markets fear political instability could stall Italy's efforts to reform its banks, which have a combined 356 billion euros ($378 billion) in soured loans left by a deep recession.

Casting a further shadow on the sector is an ambitious plan by Monte dei Paschi di Siena to raise 5 billion euros of new capital by the end of the year to allow Italy's third-biggest bank to avert the risk of being wound down.

Italy's bank sector index fell as much as 6.5 percent on Friday to its lowest level since Oct. 5, weighed down by losses in bank heavyweights UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, before trimming losses.

The index has lost 50 percent so far this year against a 14 percent drop in the European banking sector.

"Indicators show a sharp increase in the expected volatility of the Italian market around the first week of December," the Bank of Italy said on Friday in its latest Financial Stability Report.

Risk premiums on Italian banking stocks are now at levels last seen in the most acute phases of the financial crisis, the central bank said.

The Bank of Italy said banks' capital raising efforts as well as possible merger deals were hindered by the fact expected earnings for lenders were below the cost of their equity capital.

To limit the size of its planned share sale, Monte dei Paschi is set to launch a debt-to-equity conversion offer on its subordinated debt. The bank's bonds fell sharply on Friday, pushing the yield on a September 2020 bond targeted by the swap offer to 18.9 percent from 16.4 percent on Thursday.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit must also raise cash in the coming months in order to offload bad debts and boost its capital. Sources have said it could seek as much as 13 billion euros in a share issue.

The cost of insuring UniCredit's debt against default over five years rose on Friday to a high since late June, when the bank set a date for the departure of former CEO Federico Ghizzoni.