Bank of Italy's Target 2 debt down slightly in February
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
March 7, 2016 / 10:53 AM / a year ago

Bank of Italy's Target 2 debt down slightly in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone eased slightly in February to 249.53 billion euros ($273 billion) from 251.26 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Monday.

The Bank of Italy’s position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.

However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter also affect it.

January’s level was the highest since February 2013 when Italy’s Target 2 position topped 256 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
