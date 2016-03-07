Bank of Italy's Target 2 debt down slightly in February

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone eased slightly in February to 249.53 billion euros ($273 billion) from 251.26 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Monday.

The Bank of Italy’s position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.

However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter also affect it.

January’s level was the highest since February 2013 when Italy’s Target 2 position topped 256 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)