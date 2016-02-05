FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise slightly in January
February 5, 2016 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise slightly in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone rose further in January to 251.26 billion euros ($281 billion) from to 248.86 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Friday.

The Bank of Italy’s position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.

However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter also affect it.

January’s level was the highest since February 2013 when Italy’s Target 2 position reached 256.397 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

