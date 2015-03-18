FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Italian banks set to request 32 bln euros of ECB longer-term funds
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Top Italian banks set to request 32 bln euros of ECB longer-term funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Leading Italian banks are expected to take up the vast majority of longer-term cheap funds tendered by the European Central Bank this week as a recovery in the domestic economy is seen spurring lending, according to figures provided by banks and compiled by Reuters.

Data collected from 14 large Italian banks showed they would request an overall 32 billion euros ($34 billion) at Thursday’s TLTRO tender. That would compare with a total take-up of 40 billion euros estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll this week.

The top two banks alone, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are set to request up to 17 billion euros. Italy’s third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena did not provide a figure. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina and Massimo Gaia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.