Italy economy ministry sees no need for publicly funded "bad bank"
February 10, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Italy economy ministry sees no need for publicly funded "bad bank"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy ministry said on Monday it favoured initiatives by the country’s lenders to offload their bad debts but there was no need to set up a “bad-bank” using either public or European Union funds.

Italian banks are trying to improve their balance sheets as European regulators conduct a health check of the sector.

The ministry said in a statement it backed all efforts by banks to “lighten their load” of non-performing loans, but it believed there was “no need for the use of public resources either at the national or EU level.” (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

