FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI CEO says M&A deals must create value for own shareholders
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

UBI CEO says M&A deals must create value for own shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI Banca, which has been tipped in the press as a potential white knight to rescue rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena, would only consider a merger deal that created value for its own shareholders, its CEO said.

Chief Executive Victor Massiah told a journalist call he “would not deny the active role” that others see UBI play in a possible fresh wave of mergers among Italian cooperative banks, following a government move to turn them into joint-stock companies.

“But we would only consider operations that create value for our shareholders and not just for others’ shareholders,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.