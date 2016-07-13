FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI chairman says no government pressure over Monte dei Paschi deal
July 13, 2016 / 10:36 AM / in a year

UBI chairman says no government pressure over Monte dei Paschi deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian lender UBI Banca is not studying a tie-up with troubled rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its chairman said on Wednesday, adding there was no pressure from the government over a possible deal.

“There is no open file over Monte dei Paschi,” UBI Chairman Andrea Moltrasio told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

UBI has long been mooted in the Italian press as a possible rescuer of Monte dei Paschi, which has long been looking for a stronger partner. UBI has always denied any interest.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi rallied on Wednesday pushed by expectations of a multi-billion euro sale of bad loans and traders mentioned fresh speculation in the local press about a possible merger with UBI following the bad loan sale. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Francesca Landini)

