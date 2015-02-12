FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's UBI posts 2014 surprise loss on writedowns
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's UBI posts 2014 surprise loss on writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian bank UBI Banca posted a surprise 2014 loss of 725.8 million euros ($822 million) hit by writedowns of goodwill and intangible assets but said it would pay a higher dividend of 8 euro cents a share.

Analysts had on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 168.6 million euros based on Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate after a 251 million euro net profit in 2013.

The cooperative bank’s pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s ability to withstand possible losses - stood at 11.5 percent at the end of December fully applying Basel 3 banking rules, down from 12 percent at the end of September.

UBI said it booked around 883 million euros in net impairment losses last year. Writedowns of doutbful loans totalled 929 million euros, taking into account the outcome of a yearlong review of banking assets across the euro zone, versus 943 million euros in 2013.

$1 = 0.8825 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.