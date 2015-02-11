Italy police search UBI Banca offices as probe widens-document

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian tax police carried out a fresh round of searches in the offices of Italy’s fifth-largest bank UBI Banca on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged obstruction of regulators, two sources and a judicial document said.

Tax police searched the offices of several managers at UBI’s headquarters last May in the northern city of Bergamo as magistrates investigated three top executives at the bank and two other people believed to be connected to the case.

The document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed that the number of people under investigation had risen to 11, with the group now also being probed for alleged irregularities in the way shareholders appointed the supervisory board in April 2013.

UBI’s supervisory board appoints the management board.

UBI CEO Victor Massiah and the chairmen of the management and supervisory boards, Franco Polotti and Andrea Moltrasio, are among those being investigated.

Asked about the latest developments, UBI, which speaks on behalf of its employees, declined to comment.

Veteran Italian banker Giovanni Bazoli, also under investigation in the probe in his role as chairman of a steering committee of an association of UBI shareholders, denied any wrongdoing in a statement on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said in the document seen by Reuters that a list of supervisory board nominees headed by Moltrasio had won thanks to proxy votes secured without explaining to shareholders what they would be used for.

“One has to consider that many shareholders are old people and anyway people who are not familiar with how the voting system works to renew the boards of a listed company,” the document said.

Shareholders in a cooperative bank like UBI have a right to one vote each regardless of the size of their stake.

Italy’s government has decided to scrap this system for the 10 largest ‘popolari’ banks, turning them into joint-stock companies.

UBI said last May it was cooperating with the tax police and that the probes related to two complaints -- one filed in 2012 by a consumer group, and the other by some members of the bank’s supervisory board in 2013.

The 2013 complaint concerned an alleged shareholder pact to influence the appointment of supervisory board members that was kept hidden from regulators, according a source.

The November 2012 complaint by consumer group Adusbef centred on alleged fraudulent activities alleged at the UBI Leasing unit. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)