UniCredit leads Italian banks with new bond sale to meet capital rules

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, has launched a new bond offer to retail investors to comply with international banking rules on supplementary capital requirements that could spur other Italian banks to follow suit.

In reporting 2014 earnings last week, UniCredit and other Italian banks stopped counting subordinated bonds as part of their Tier 2 capital where gradual repayment begins less than five years after issue.

Rules in place in Europe since the start of 2014 state that bonds that banks can include in their Tier 2 capital must have a maturity of no less than five years.

However, Italian banks had until recently considered their bonds compliant with such rules even if they started paying them back to investors before the fifth year, with Italian banks having sold bonds to small savers which typically started paying a portion of the capital back from the third year.

The aggregate impact on Italy’s 20 largest lenders of having such bonds disqualified as Tier 2 capital is around 8.5 billion euros, a financial industry source said, quoting estimates from investment banks that have looked into the issue.

And the impact on UniCredit alone accounts for 3.5 billion euros, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said in reporting its results last week.

The exclusion of subordinated bonds from the capital base has seen UniCredit’s total capital adequacy ratio fall to 13.6 percent of assets at the end of December from 14.9 percent at the end of September.

Industry sources said that UniCredit was biting the bullet and shouldering the cost of issuing additional subordinated debt to tackle an issue which the other banks also face.

The bank aims to raise up to 1.7 billion euros with the retail bond offer which runs until Feb. 27.

UBI Banca said last week it had stopped counting towards its Tier 2 capital a 926 million-euro subordinated bond, taking 1.5 percentage points off its total capital ratio, that stood at 15.3 percent at the end of last year.

Similarly, Banco Popolare’s total capital ratio fell to 14.6 percent at the end of December from 16.5 percent three months previously.

Banco Popolare said in its results statement it had excluded an 800 million-euro subordinated bond due to indications given by the European Banking Aquthority (EBA) in answer to a question posed by another bank about a bond with similar features.

“The treatment of Tier 2 capital foreseen by European Union legislation is unequivocal and already applied by institutions throughout the rest of the single market,” a spokesman for the EBA said on Monday. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)