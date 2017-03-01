FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UniCredit's top investor ups stake after cash call - report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 1, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 6 months ago

UniCredit's top investor ups stake after cash call - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Capital Research & Management has strengthened its position as the top shareholder in UniCredit and now owns a stake of more than 8 percent in Italy's biggest bank, La Stampa daily said on its website.

The report said the Los Angeles-based fund had bought into a 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue that UniCredit successfully completed this week, in a boost to new CEO Jean Pierre Mustier's strategy to relaunch the lender.

UniCredit and Capital Research both declined to comment.

The U.S. investment firm held 6.7 percent of UniCredit before the cash call. It would have had to invest more than 1 billion euros to raise its stake above 8 percent, Reuters calculations show.

$1 = 0.9467 euros Reporting by Luca Trogni,

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.