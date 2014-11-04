FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit capital buffer 10.4 bln euros end-September -CEO
November 4, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit capital buffer 10.4 bln euros end-September -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, had a larger capital buffer at the end of September than that revealed in Europe’s health check of the sector, the bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“At Sept. 30 we had a capital buffer of 10.4 billion euros ($13.05 billion) compared with the 8.7 billion unveiled in the stress tests,” Federico Ghizzoni said at an event in Milan, adding that the difference came from some additional factors not included in the European Central Bank’s tests. (1 US dollar = 0.7970 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman)

