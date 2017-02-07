UPDATE 5-Teva CEO exits in ongoing crisis of confidence at drugmaker
MILAN Feb 7 Shares in Italian bank UniCredit and the rights to buy into its record 13 billion euro cash call were little changed at open on Tuesday after suffering steep falls the previous day hit by concerns over rising political risk.
By 0809 GMT shares in UniCredit were down 0.1 percent in line with Italy's banking stock index.
On Monday, the first day of Italy's biggest corporate cash call, shares in UniCredit plunged 6.9 percent and subscription rights fell 18.9 percent as selling by investors who do not plan to buy into the share offer was amplified by a market slump for Italian bonds and banking stocks.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
Feb 7 President Donald Trump's tweets on various companies have drawn much attention, but with the Dow hitting a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also poised to hit a fresh peak, the impact on the shares of those companies has been mostly short lived. Following is a list of companies targeted in Trump's tweets: Boeing : The Dow component was targeted by Trump in a Dec. 6 tweet that criticized costs for the Air Force One plane manufactured b
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017 profit per share, sending shares tumbling nearly 5 percent.