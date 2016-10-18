Poste in talks over 2 bln euro bank financing for Pioneer bid- source

ROME, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italy's Poste Italiane is in talks with a group of banks to raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in financing to support a possible acquisition of UniCredit's asset management arm, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Italy's post office last month submitted a preliminary offer for UniCredit's Pioneer Investments together with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and asset manager Anima Holding . UniCredit is selling assets to shore up its capital.

The Poste-led consortium is competing against French asset manager Amundi, Australia's Macquarie and British group Aberdeen Asset Management, sources have said. Amundi is said to be leading the race with a higher-than-expected 4 billion euro offer.