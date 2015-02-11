FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit meets full-year profit target but core capital falls slightly
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit meets full-year profit target but core capital falls slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, posted a slightly lower than expected net profit in the fourth quarter of 2014 but still met its full-year target, it said on Wednesday.

UniCredit said its net profit in the three months to December stood at 170.4 million euros ($193 million), compared with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 180 million euros. The full-year figure was 2.0 billion euros, bang in line with the group’s target.

The bank said its core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.02 percent, down from 10.4 percent at the end of September.

It said it had set aside 4.3 billion euros to cover for bad loans in 2014, of which 1.7 billion euros in the fourth quarter alone. The shares turned lower after the results to shed around 3 percent by 1309 GMT. ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gainluca Semeraro; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.