FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veneto Banca appoints new board ahead of cash call, IPO
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 5:11 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca appoints new board ahead of cash call, IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARGHERA, Italy, May 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy’s Veneto Banca voted at a lengthy and heated meeting on Thursday in favour of renewing the regional lender’s board ahead of a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash call needed to keep the bank afloat.

“We’re under special surveillance by regulators,” the bank’s new Chairman Stefano Ambrosini said after his list got the votes of shareholders representing 57.9 percent of capital present at the meeting.

“Starting from tomorrow we need to build a path that reassures the market and is fully compliant with conditions set by supervisory authorities.”

Ambrosini led a list of board nominees backed by two associations of Veneto Banca shareholders.

Veneto Banca’s share offer and planned bourse listing come after fellow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza failed to attract demand for a 1.5 billion euro equity raising and was denied permission to list. ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.