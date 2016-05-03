FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veneto Banca sees no need for Atlante to back cash call for now
May 3, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca sees no need for Atlante to back cash call for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Veneto Banca does not expect a newly created bank bailout to have to act as a backstop for a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion)cash call the Italian lender will launch over the next month, the bank’s chairman said on Tuesday.

The Atlante fund has already acquired a 99 percent stake in fellow regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza after the bank failed to raise money from investors for a 1.5 billion euro share offer. It is widely expected to also be called to underwrite Veneto Banca’s capital increase.

“As of today there is no evidence that Atlante’s involvement is necessary,” Veneto Banca’s Chairman Pierluigi Bolla told journalists on a conference call.

$1 = 0.8668 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

