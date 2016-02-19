Veneto Banca wants to quickly agree merger after April's IPO

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized bank Veneto Banca wants to rapidly find a merger partner after raising fresh capital in a stock market listing in April, Chief Executive Cristiano Carrus said on Friday.

“Veneto Banca will try to quickly get to a tie-up,” Carrus told reporters during a call after Veneto Banca released final 2015 results confirming a net loss of 882 million euros ($981.58 million) for the year.

“This banking industry needs fewer words and more facts.”

Veneto Banca is set to raise 1 billion euros selling new shares in an initial public offering in the second half of April to comply with requests by the European Central Bank after a balance sheet clean-up badly eroded its capital base.

“We’re in capital breach... We must raise sufficient capital to allow the bank to start over,” he said.

Carrus said Veneto Banca had decided to stop raising debt from retail clients after rules kicked in this year requiring investors in an ailing bank take a hit before any state aid can be used to rescue the lender.

He said Veneto Banca would tap wholesale markets to refinance retail bonds worth 696 million euros coming due this year. The bank has another 950 million euros of retail senior bonds maturing in 2017. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)