Italian police arrest Veneto Banca's former CEO

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's tax police said on Tuesday they have arrested regional lender Veneto Banca's former chief executive Vincenzo Consoli over allegations of misleading regulators and manipulating markets.

Prosecutors have been investigating allegations that Veneto Banca, which was rescued in June, granted loans to customers so that they could buy the bank's own shares.

"The result was that, from the outside, the bank appeared to have a much stronger capital position that it actually did, deceiving savers and other shareholders and strengthening through an alleged fraud the bank's image as well as confidence in its management," the police said in a statement.

They said Consoli had been placed under house arrest and property with an estimated value of 1.8 million euros ($2 million) seized, together with cash and securities.

A lawyer for Consoli, who resigned as CEO of Veneto Banca 12 months ago after nearly two decades at the helm of Italy's 10th largest bank, did not return a request for comment. A spokesman for Veneto Banca said the bank had no immediate comment to make.

Police said it had also searched the homes of another 14 people under investigation.

Veneto Banca was taken over in June by the new state-sponsored, privately-financed bank rescue fund Atlante, after investors spurned a 1 billion-euro ($1.1 billion) share offer.

Veneto Banca's bailout, which closely followed that of fellow regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza by Atlante, sent shock waves across Italy's banking system.

Depositors fled weaker banks after 207,000 shareholders at the two Veneto-based lenders - for the most part retail customers - saw their savings wiped out.

Veneto Banca had to plug a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors who demanded that it write down the value of risky loans and past acquisitions, leading to a 2 billion-euro loss in 2014-2015.

Police have also accused the bank of granting loans to borrowers who were already in trouble or without making sure debtors were in a position to repay the funds.

"The bank's capital should have been adjusted so as to show its real value, indicating the amount of loans the bank could effectively hope to recoup," the police said. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)